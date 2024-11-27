Western Cape Infrastructure launches new facilities at Conradie Park, 28 Nov

On Thursday, 28 November 2024, Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, and Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will be at the Conradie Park housing development for the launch of the Conradie Park Sports Precinct and the sod-turning ceremony for the Mixed-Use Retail Node.

Conradie Park in Pinelands, Cape Town, is a vibrant development that combines affordable housing with modern amenities and easy access to public services, creating a sustainable community where people can live, work, and thrive.

The Conradie Park Better Living Model is one of several key projects prioritised by the Western Cape Government to address the increasing demand for housing opportunities close to employment and economic opportunities and the growing need for decentralised centres of business in the City of Cape Town.

Details of event:

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Time: 17h00 - 20h30

Location: Conradie Park, Pinelands, Cape Town

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.

Media queries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 082 431 0068

Regan Thaw

MLO to Premier Winde

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 627 7246