Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads official commemoration of World AIDS Day in East London, 1 Dec

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Sunday, 01 December 2024, lead the official commemoration of World AIDS Day event, scheduled to take place at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane Township, East London, in the Eastern Cape Province.

World AIDS Day is commemorated annually across the globe in solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV and to raise awareness about the status of the epidemic, with a view to encourage HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

The 2024 commemorations will take place under the theme, ‘Equal Rights, Equal Care’’, a call for equal, equitable and dignified access to healthcare for all South Africans regardless of their economic status, gender, race or sexuality.

In line with the Global Theme, “To Protect Everyone’s Health, Protect Everyone’s Rights*”, South Africa joins the global community in anchoring the World AIDS Day 2024 commemorations, on the protection of everyone’s right to receive universal access to quality health care for all its citizens.

This is in line with the principles of the newly enacted National Health Insurance (NHI) model, which is a transformative policy aimed at addressing the inequalities in South Africa’s healthcare system.

Deputy President Mashatile will lead the commemoration alongside the SANAC Civil Society Chairperson, Mr. Solly Nduku; SANAC Private Sector Chairperson, Ms Nompumelelo Zikalala; Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi; Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Oscar Mabuyane; as well as representatives from development partners such as the UN Agencies (UNAIDS, UNICEF, WHO), US Government Agencies (CDC, PEPFAR, USAID), research entities, civil society movements, the private sector and community members.

Members of the media are invited to cover the events as follows:

Build-up Event: Mrs Humile Mashatile, in her capacity as Patron of the Global Alliance, will participate at the Launch of the Eastern Cape Provincial Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children by 2030

Date: Saturday, 30 November 2024

Time: 09h00 – 13h00

Site Visit: Bumb'INGOMSO, Old Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital

Main Event: Masizakhe Child and Youth Care Centre

Main event: Official World AIDS Day Commemoration

Date: Sunday, 01 December 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane, Buffalo City Municipality, Eastern Cape.

Media Programme:

09h30 - Photo-Opportunity on arrival of Deputy President Mashatile at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Mdantsane

10h30 – Media in attendance during the Hand-over of the Memorandum to the Deputy President and Minister of Health by the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC)

12h00 – World AIDS Day Message by Deputy President Mashatile

For media accreditation, please complete the attached Media Accreditation Form.xlsx and submit to Mr. Simangaliso Motsepe on simangaliso@sanac.org.za

For media interviews, please contact:

1. The Presidency – Sam Bopape on Matome@presidency.gov.za / 082 318 5251

2. SANAC – Nelson Dlamini on nelson@sanac.org.za / 078 731 0313

3. National Department of Health – Foster Mohale on foster.mohale@health.gov.za / 072 432 3792

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

