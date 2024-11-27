Minister Siviwe Gwarube updates media following administration of 2024 NSC Examinations, 27 Nov
The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will address members of the media to provide an update following the administration of the 2024 NSC Examinations.
With the writing of the 2024 NSC Examinations officially concluding on 28 November, the media briefing will provide an update into the commencement of marking.
Event Details:
Venue: Imbizo Centre, GCIS, Plein Street, Parliament , Cape Town
Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 November 2024
Time: 13h00
Follow the briefing live on the DBE Social Media Platforms Facebook: facebook.com/BasicEd
X: @DBE_SA
YouTube: DBESouthAfrica
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
