Minister Siviwe Gwarube updates media following administration of 2024 NSC Examinations, 27 Nov

The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will address members of the media to provide an update following the administration of the 2024 NSC Examinations.

With the writing of the 2024 NSC Examinations officially concluding on 28 November, the media briefing will provide an update into the commencement of marking.

Event Details:

Venue: Imbizo Centre, GCIS, Plein Street, Parliament , Cape Town

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 November 2024

Time: 13h00

Follow the briefing live on the DBE Social Media Platforms Facebook: facebook.com/BasicEd

X: @DBE_SA

YouTube: DBESouthAfrica

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546