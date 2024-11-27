GCIS and South African Weather Service host roundtable discussion on extreme weather patterns, 29 Nov
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with South African Weather Service will host a roundtable discussion on extreme weather patterns focusing on Early Warnings For All (EW4All) to assist citizens to prepare timeously for adverse weather conditions.
Media are invited as follows:
Date: 29 November 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: 1263 Heuwel Road, Centurion Central (ABSA Building), Centurion, 0157
PANELLISTS:
- Mr. Dechlan Liech Pillay- Senior Manager at the National Disaster Management Centre
- Mr. Puseletso Mofokeng is a Meteorologist at the South African Weather Service (SAWS)
- Ms. Annette Botha- Vox Weather Meteorologist
Live Streaming:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
RSVP: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za
Enquiries:
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147
