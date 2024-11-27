GCIS and South African Weather Service host roundtable discussion on extreme weather patterns, 29 Nov

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with South African Weather Service will host a roundtable discussion on extreme weather patterns focusing on Early Warnings For All (EW4All) to assist citizens to prepare timeously for adverse weather conditions.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 29 November 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: 1263 Heuwel Road, Centurion Central (ABSA Building), Centurion, 0157

PANELLISTS:

Mr. Dechlan Liech Pillay- Senior Manager at the National Disaster Management Centre

Mr. Puseletso Mofokeng is a Meteorologist at the South African Weather Service (SAWS)

Ms. Annette Botha- Vox Weather Meteorologist

Live Streaming:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

RSVP: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147