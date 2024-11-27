Asia Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 593.7 Billion by 2032 |
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, which was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟕.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is projected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟗𝟑.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This impressive expansion is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟓.𝟗𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Cloud infrastructure, which encompasses the hardware and software components required for cloud computing services, has become a critical element for businesses across the region. The rapid adoption of cloud technologies by enterprises, coupled with the growing demand for scalable and flexible computing solutions, has led to this robust growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
In Asia Pacific cloud infrastructure market, the digital entertainment industry is seeing a massive shift because of factors like growing incomes among consumers, increasing internet usage rates as well as number of streaming platforms available. This change has created a need for more cloud infrastructures that can support online gaming delivery systems, video streaming websites, and content distribution networks across this region.
It is expected that revenue generated from video streaming in Asia Pacific will be $32.64 billion by 2024 which indicates a CAGR of 8.88%. Additionally, in 2023 alone mobile game spending by consumers was found to account for 64% worldwide with most money being spent within this area too; considering there are over 5.2 billion mobile subscribers here it should come as no surprise that APAC leads the rest when it comes down to numbers or percentage points either way around them all together. Cloud infrastructure provides an important foundation for companies involved with digital entertainment to deliver games and streams of the highest quality throughout Asia Pacific cloud infrastructure market. For example, Tencent uses clouds such as those provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP) among others – these power some its most popular titles like Honor Of Kings & PUBG Mobile; similarly, Netflix relies on similar technology but only so much peering arrangements exist between different networks could allow seamless transition from one provider’s servers over wire through another one's data centers back onto user device screen.
Key drivers contributing to the market's expansion include the rise in digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Additionally, the demand for cost-effective, high-performance, and on-demand IT resources has accelerated the migration to cloud infrastructure across various industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Public
• Private
• Hybrid
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
• Platform as a Service (PaaS)
• Software as a Service (SaaS)
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Large Enterprises
• SMEs
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Enterprise Application
• Enterprise Resource Planning
• Customer Relationship Management
• Data Storage
• Backup and Recovery
• Big Data Analysis
• Testing and Development
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• BFSI
• Consumer Goods & Retail
• Telecommunication & ITES
• Healthcare
• Energy
• Government
• Education & Research
• Media & Entertainment
• Manufacturing
• Business & Consulting Services
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia
• ASEAN
• Thailand
• Singapore
• Vietnam
• Indonesia
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
