PHILIPPINES, November 27 - Press Release

November 27, 2024 Koko commends rice stakeholders for uniting to strengthen PH rice industry Senate Minority Floor Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III today commended over 200 rice stakeholders from across the country who gathered for the 2024 National Rice Industry Stakeholders Conference. The conference, organized by the Department of Agriculture-National Rice Program (DA-NRP) and the DA-Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries (PCAF), took place from November 25-27, 2024. Pimentel stressed that while the conference is a significant step forward, it is just one of the many actions necessary to improve rice production and availability in the country. "This is just one of the many steps we need to take to strengthen rice production and ensure availability for every Filipino," Pimentel said. "Collaboration and innovation are essential in building a resilient rice industry that supports both our farmers and consumers." Pimentel also echoed the call for responsible rice consumption dubbed as "Riceponsibility" to minimize food wastage. "Bawal ang extra rice kung hindi mauubos. Ang bawat butil ng kanin na nasasayang ay pinaghihirapan ng ating mga magsasaka. Let's do our share to minimize food waste," Pimentel said. Pimentel emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in strengthening the rice industry. "The rice industry is vital to our nation's food security and economic well-being. I applaud the Department of Agriculture and all the stakeholders for coming together to discuss solutions and chart a path towards a more prosperous and resilient rice sector," Pimentel said. "The conference provides a valuable platform for sharing knowledge, exploring new technologies, and forging partnerships that will benefit Filipino farmers and consumers alike," he added.

