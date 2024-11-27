Middle East and North Africa Digital Advertising Market to Skyrocket to US$ 44.83 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐀) 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔,𝟔𝟑𝟔.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is set for exponential growth, projected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟒,𝟖𝟐𝟕.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This impressive expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This remarkable growth trajectory underscores the rapid adoption of digital transformation across the MENA region, driven by increasing internet penetration, smartphone adoption, and evolving consumer behaviors. Businesses across sectors are leveraging digital platforms to enhance brand visibility and connect with a tech-savvy audience, propelling the demand for innovative advertising solutions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐀'𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞: 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) digital advertising market is going through a digital makeover at warp speed, thanks to three key ingredients: the ubiquity of smartphones, wider access to the internet, and the ascendance of social media. Smartphones are everywhere in the region. In 2021, MENA had more than 300 million unique mobile subscribers — and that figure is expected to rise even more. Mobile penetration is forecasted to hit 50% of the population by year-end 2022. Those adoption rates create a platform for digital connectivity. Although 4G connections accounted for about half — 48% — of all mobile connections in 2022, there’s no stopping 5G; it’s anticipated to make up almost half, or 47%, of all connections by decade's end. The country with the highest smartphone penetration rate will be Saudi Arabia at an estimated 97.1% by 2028; that figure was just shy of four-fifths (79.6%) in 2019. Connectivity has direct economic heft as well; the mobile ecosystem added roughly $200bn to MENA’s GDP in 2016 alone, equating to about one twentieth (4.1%) of total output.
More smartphones mean wider internet access. By year-end 2025, there will be around an additional hundred million users who tap into the web on their cellular devices across MENA digital advertising market — 357 million people in total compared with just over a quarter billion (264 million) as recently as two years ago in 2019. In some countries, virtually every single consumer browses online such as those in UAE where internet access availability stands at an impressive rate: close enough to everyone (99%). While Egypt lags with only three out of every four people logging on (71%), it does claim MENA's largest untapped digital market segment, with 31 million yet to be converted. SIM penetration rates will continue to reflect these upgrades in connectivity networks as well, with a likelihood of peaking at 107% of the population by 2025.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• 7G Media
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Amazon
• Amplify Dubai
• Apple Inc.
• Applovin Corporation
• Backlite Media
• Baidu
• Boopin
• Dentsu Inc.
• Digital Gravity
• EDS FZE
• ELAN Group
• Facebook Inc.
• FLEISHMANHILLARD
• Google, Inc.
• Grey Group
• Havas SA
• HyperMedia FZ LLC
• Microsoft Corporation
• MiQ Digital
• Mr Creative Social
• Nokia Corporation
• Tencent
• The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
• Twitter Inc.
• Verizon Communications Inc.
• Yahoo! Inc
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Mobile Ad
• In-App
• Mobile Web
• Desktop Ad
• Digital TV
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭
• Digital Display Ad
• Programmatic Transactions
• Non-programmatic Transactions
• Internet Paid Search
• Social Media
• Online Video
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Media and Entertainment
• Consumer Goods & Retail Industry
• Banking, Financial Service & Insurance
• Telecommunication IT Sector
• Travel Industry
• Healthcare Sector
• Manufacturing & Supply Chain
• Transportation and Logistics
• Energy, Power, and Utilities
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Qatar
• Algeria
• Morocco
• Libya
• Rest of MENA
