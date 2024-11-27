KICKSTART THE NEW YEAR FESTIVITIES WITH THE MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2025

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown Brightening Lives Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), returns for its 20th edition with a collection of festivities to usher in 2025.

This year’s Marina Bay Singapore Countdown is part of the ONE Countdown series of celebratory events islandwide organised to commemorate Singapore’s 60th birthday (SG60). Festivities have already begun at Marina Bay with illumi — one of the world’s largest light and multimedia show that has landed in Singapore for the first time. Visitors can look forward to more exciting activities setting the Bay abuzz in the weeks to come. These include performances by homegrown talents at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay and a new series of Brightening Lives light projections on The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, featuring artworks by artists with disabilities. As a finale, Marina Bay’s spectacular annual fireworks display, designed by the team behind STAR ISLAND, will light up the sky around the Bay on New Year’s Eve to bid farewell to 2024.

Returning for another edition, the inspiring Brightening Lives light projections echo the values of SG60 with uplifting artworks that encourage the community to reflect on what it means to thrive in Singapore where everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, has an opportunity to succeed. This year’s projections, presented in collaboration with community partner and local philanthropic organisation, The Majurity Trust, will showcase a series of original artworks created by artists with disabilities from ART:DIS, a local non-profit organisation which seeks to provide learning and livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities through art.

From 26 to 31 December 2024, the facade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore will come alive with a display of three newly commissioned artworks, in addition to five adapted artworks that speak of the spirit of a thriving nation. Running every 15 minutes from 8pm to 10:30pm nightly (until 10:45pm on 31 December 2024), the vivid artwork projections will collectively tell a story of tenacity, resilience and progress. The story presents the aspirations and hopes of childhood which evolve as each person takes flight into the world beyond, where they blossom after overcoming each new challenge as they journey through life. Emerging from this mosaic of diverse paths lighting up the hotel facade is a unified vision to build a Singapore where everyone can grow, contribute and thrive.

The three newly commissioned artworks will explore themes such as teamwork, diversity and overcoming mental health challenges. Piece by Piece, a joint creation by Brennan Tay, Crystal Tay and Sophie Valerio, brings together their diverse talents and aspirations through two contrasting motifs — building blocks and a vast galaxy — as metaphors for how each person’s unique talents can come together to open up unlimited possibilities with hard work and determination. In Flight by Amelia Tan depicts vibrant flocks of birds navigating different environments, representing the determination to grow and rise above hardships. Abraham Koh’s Thriving in Singapore, is a contemporary piece that portrays Singapore as a melting pot of people from diverse backgrounds, expressing his hope for a nation where people can unite and thrive.

Five other existing artworks by accomplished ART:DIS artists will also be adapted and projected alongside the commissioned pieces. For these artists and their families, showcasing their work at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown is a powerful affirmation of their talents and the value they bring. Some of these artworks have been featured as merchandise by ART:DIS to support artists with disabilities. Festive shoppers can contribute to this meaningful cause by purchasing memorabilia of this iconic celebration at https://shorturl.at/QNl44.

Throughout December, Esplanade will bring back the ever-popular Come Together, a series of free performances at the Esplanade Concourse and the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade. This will feature rising talents such as The Midnight Suns, Pure Fantasy, Roseville Deluxe and Daniel Sid.

At the ongoing illumi, visitors can enjoy one of the world’s largest light shows and embark on an illuminated outdoor journey through its nine uniquely themed worlds, each filled with unique displays and immersive installations. As the year draws to a close, illumi offers a special New Year's Eve experience where visitors can picnic under the stars amidst dazzling light displays, creating a mesmerising backdrop for the countdown to midnight.

On 31 December 2024, the festivities will culminate in spectacular fireworks displays as revellers welcome 2025 with bursts of colours across the night sky. The specially choreographed fireworks displays, with a total duration of 30 minutes, will take place in four chapters starting from 11pm on New Year’s Eve, with the grand finale unfolding at midnight.

For public safety and to facilitate crowd management, the number of people entering and leaving key areas around the Bay and its surrounding districts will be regulated on New Year’s Eve. These areas will be closed when their capacity limits are reached. Members of the public are advised to take public transport to Marina Bay. If necessary, certain exits of MRT stations in the Marina Bay area will be closed, and visitors will be diverted to other areas. Visitors are urged to follow crowd management and safety measures as well as instructions from security personnel on the ground, to help ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s countdown experience for everyone.

The public can visit the Crowd@MarinaBay map for timely updates on the crowd situation on New Year’s Eve and plan their routes and activities accordingly.

Visit www.marinabaycountdown.sg for the latest information and updates.

About ONE Countdown 2025

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 is a ONE Countdown 2025 event. As part of SG60, ONE Countdown 2025 celebrations will bring everyone together to usher in the new year, with celebrations across the island. Find out more about ONE Countdown 2025 at: www.sg60.gov.sg/one-countdown-2025/.

