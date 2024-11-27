Global Data Center Market Expected to Reach US$ 792.29 Billion by 2032, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 10.64%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟐𝟖.𝟏𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟗𝟐.𝟐𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This represents a strong 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟔𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The surge in data generation, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, and advanced analytics, is fueling the demand for modern data center solutions. Organizations across industries are prioritizing data center expansion to support their digital transformation initiatives and enhance operational efficiencies.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝
The demand for data centers is surging globally. In the US, a primary indicator of growth, power consumption by data centers is projected to double from 17 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to 35 GW by 2030. Importantly, the US holds roughly 40% of the global data center market share. This expansion is reflected in the overall market size, with global data center market revenue expected to reach $792.29 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 10.29% from 2024-2032. As of March 2024, there were a reported 5,381 data centers in the United States, the most of any country worldwide. Germany had 521 data centers and the United Kingdom had 514. Data centers need lots of power, often at least 100 MW for each center, making power consumption one of the best ways to measure total market size
Edge computing, which brings computation and storage closer to data sources, is another major driver of growth. The global edge computing market is forecast to reach almost $128 billion by 2032, fueled by the continued rise of technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). Apart from this, cloud IT infrastructure is a significant contributor to data center demand, with spending in this area predicted to reach $90 billion in 2022 and surpass $130 billion by 2026.
Data center REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are proving to be popular investment vehicles. These REITs offer exposure to data center growth while providing recurring income from long-term tenant contracts. Digital Realty Trust (DLR), the largest data center REIT, demonstrates this trend with a stock price increase of over 188% in the past 10 years. Emerging markets, particularly India, represent significant growth potential. The Indian data center market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2032. Today, the data center industry is increasingly turning to automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive further innovation.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Amazon Inc.
• Dell Technologies
• Digital Realty
• Equinix, Inc.
• Google LLC
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• N+ONE Data Centers
• NTT DATA, Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Solution
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Co-location
• Hyperscale
• Edge
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• Large Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
• Information and Communication Technology
• Government Agencies
• Energy & Utilities
• Healthcare
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
