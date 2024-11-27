BigAds buys time for advertisers ensuring each impression is seen

Big's new AI Alpha helps optimize advertising Attention time Buddy...easy to use, self-serve platform BigAds...helping to cut carbon emissions from digital adverts

Buying Time For Advertisers

By measuring the time users actually spend on an advert we are able to offer our customers a much better bang for their buck” — David Green, CEO BigAds

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital advertisers can now buy from BigAds based on the time users spend looking at an advert.Traditionally, digital adverts have been bought using CPMs or Cost Per Thousand impressions but many of those impressions are deemed worthless if not seen by a potential customer.BigAds will guarantee Attention Time for each impression served and now advertisers have the choice of buying for a set period of time in hourly blocks. Applying BigAds Attention Guarantee AI is already showing more than 30% increase across all metrics including CTR, Engagements and Conversions.Using BigAds Buddy platform, AI is used to analyze the creative to understand how many seconds are required for the advert to be seen, read, and understood.The AI then finds brand-safe publisher sites which are delivering the required seconds at that specific moment from BigAds premium inventory.Said BigAds CEO David Green: “Ads which are not seen are worthless and just offering a blanket CPM is wasting our customer’s money.“We know attention spans are shorter, ad blockers are in use and virtually everyone is hitting the skip button on videos.“By measuring the time users actually spend on an advert we are able to offer our customers a much better bang for their buck – they know their adverts are actually seen by real people and deliver tangible uplift in results across all metrics.”Dentsu’s Attention Economy Program report released last month says ‘Attention leads to ad recall and brand recognition’ and that ‘Display and Rich Media excel in forced environments’.It adds: ”Advertisers should prioritize the development of high-impact, engaging ad content, particularly for video and in article formats. Investing in creative excellence can maximize positive brand choice uplift.”*BigAds has several time-based pricing models based on customer preferences.*Dentsu’s International Brands Attention Economy Program. October 2024.**BigAds is integrated with Amplified Intelligence to measure both Active and Passive Attention scoresBigAds runs a Rich Media platform called Buddy across ANZ which allows users to quickly assemble and target audiences while giving maximum Attention to each impression and keeping the campaign carbon footprint down.

