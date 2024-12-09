New ‘Two Goats’ Children’s Book 2nd Edition Announced by Author Jonathan Bernstein Just-in-Time for the Holidays

The new “Two Goats” 2nd Edition is an illustrated children’s book by Author Jonathan Bernstein that is being released now as a perfect holiday gift for children ages 4-8. The “Two Goats” children’s book story is loosely based the Author Jonathan Bernstein’s experience during the pandemic living in isolation with his son, and they went on daily adventures. Author Jonathan Bernstein wrote the “Two Goats” 2nd edition about the adventures of a big goat (father) and little goat (son), and it is illustrated by Natalia Berezina. Natalia Berezina illustrated the “Two Goats” 2nd edition, and has worked with the Author Jonathan Bernstein on other book projects. The “Two Goats” 2nd Edition children’s book features a light-hearted story about a big goat (father) and little goat (son), who live a happy life in the country eating poppies, and go on daily adventures.

As an educational and entertaining children’s book, Author Jonathan Bernstein announces a new and improved “Two Goats” 2nd edition that is a great holiday gift.

The ”Two Goats” 2nd edition is a simple story with few words on each page, and yet there are invaluable life lessons that can encourage conversations between multiple generations.” — Jonathan Bernstein, Author, "Two Goats"

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just-in-time for the holidays, Author Jonathan Bernstein announces the release of a new “ Two Goats ” 2nd edition that is a fun children’s book for primarily ages 4-8. Bernstein wrote this heartwarming story about the adventures of a big goat (father) and little goat (son). It's a simple story that is both entertaining and educational for parents and children. And it's filled with colorful illustrations by Natalia Berezina, who has illustrated 40+ children’s books.Bernstein expands, “Our new version of ‘Two Goats’ shares the same messages as the original, but in a more typical children’s book length of 32 pages. This shorter version is even more impactful, and a perfect gift book for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and more to give and read to children. It's filled with beautiful illustrations and few words on each page. And yet, there are invaluable life lessons that can encourage conversations between multiple generations."The “Two Goats” book features a light-hearted story about a big goat and little goat who live a happy life in the country. The goats sleep in an old barn under the stars, eat yummy poppies, and go on daily adventures. It’s a safe environment, and they are isolated from other goats. These main characters represent a positive, supportive and loving father/son relationship. The big goat has a beard, and the little goat loves their home, but is also filled with curiosity.Bernstein explains the book's backstory, “This 'Two Goats' story is loosely based on our own experience living in isolation during the pandemic with my son. We were very careful then and saw no one, not even relatives. To stay creative and safe, we went on daily adventures including bike rides and walks. Based on the safety tips at the time, we did not talk to our neighbors, but made up fictional stories and imagined what their lives were like.”Through the illustrated scenes and an engaging story, readers learn that the two goats are living a great life – until the younger goat builds a ramp and jumps over the fence to see what’s in a very different and city-like world. This unknown place has many busy goats, mud versus green grass on the ground, and it’s a little overwhelming. The little goat misses his father and comfortable life.Both generations of goats have something invaluable to teach each other in this unique “Two Goats” children’s book. Along with being a playful story, parents can discuss lessons learned with their children about how to safely venture into new worlds, take initiative, and make new friends.Bernstein adds, “Children can learn from the little goat’s feelings, how he solves problems, and brings the country and the city worlds together. Even though the little goat feels uneasy at first in the unknown world without his father, everything works out great in the end.”And while this children’s book is written as a father-son story, Bernstein adds, “It is also a more universal story. It deals with themes of the home base versus the outside world, country versus city life, the familiar and the unfamiliar, and comfort versus adventure. The book teaches the importance of exploration, risk-taking and individual initiative.”WHERE TO BUY THE BOOK“Two Goats” 2nd Edition (Voss Rohde, December 2024)BOOK WEBSITEABOUT THE AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATORJONATHAN BERNSTEIN (Portland, OR) is a father, entrepreneur and Author of 2 books (“Two Goats” and “Election Day”, both with Illustrator Natalia Berezina). Bernstein wants to make a positive impact through the power of visual storytelling. Born in NYC, he grew up in San Francisco and now lives in Portland, Oregon. Bernstein has a PhD from Yale University in Literature. A life-long student of European languages, he speaks 6 languages. His work has been seen on KGO ABC7 Mornings San Francisco, Outrage Overload Podcast, Coffee with the Dog, and in the Jewish Journal, Authority Magazine and many top podcasts. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-bernstein-66020a336/ NATALIA BEREZINA (Slovenia) is the “Two Goats” children’s book Illustrator. She is working on multiple books with the Author Jonathan Bernstein, including “Two Goats” and “Election Day.” She lives in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. As a professional illustrator, she has illustrated more than 40 children’s books, which are published in numerous countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Spain, and Slovenia. Natalia is a member of the Slovenian Association of Fine Art Societies. In addition to illustrating, she is passionate about acrylic painting on canvas, and her works have been featured in numerous exhibitions in Europe. Among the many books that Natalia has illustrated, some of the favorites include: “Thank You, Mommy: Heartfelt Tribute of Gratitude", "Appreciation", "Celebration for Selfless Mothers Everywhere”, “Think Like a Boss” and “Investing for Kids.” https://books.natimade.art

New Two Goats Illustrated Children's Book 2nd Edition 2024 by Jonathan Bernstein

