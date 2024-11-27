Ocho Sur Receives the Konrad Adenauer Chair Award During the APEC Summit Peru 2024

Ocho Sur receives the Konrad Adenauer Chair Award at the APEC CEO Summit Peru 2024, joined by community leaders and distinguished guests Michael Spoor, Executive Director of Ocho Sur, speaks after receiving the Konrad Adenauer Chair Award at the APEC CEO Summit Peru 2024

Ocho Sur receives the Konrad Adenauer Chair Award at APEC CEO Summit Peru 2024 for its dedication to sustainability and collaboration with local communities

This award belongs to the communities and their leadership, as well as to the Ocho Sur family. We are committed to regenerative agriculture, creating jobs, restoring ecosystems, and fostering unity.” — Michael Spoor, Executive Director of Ocho Sur

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the APEC CEO Summit Peru 2024, the palm oil company Ocho Sur, was granted the “Konrad Adenauer Chair USIL 2024” award, in the Private Sector category, for its commitment to defending the principles of the social market economy, ethics and democratic values.This high distinction was accepted by Michael Spoor, Executive Director of Ocho Sur, a company engaged in the sustainable production of oil palm products and derivatives in Ucayali. Ocho Sur has become the largest exporter in the region by promoting oil palm cultivation and is widely recognized for its outstanding social responsibility initiatives with the neighboring native communities.Recognizing that Ocho Sur's achievements are the result of a collective and concerted effort with their neighboring communities, Mr. Spoor accepted the distinction accompanied by the Kokama Native Community and the Kakataibo Native Federation leaders, who ratified this joint endeavor with the private company to improve the quality of life of their residents.“This award belongs to the communities and their leadership, as much as to the entire Ocho Sur family. Our company has engaged in regenerative agriculture, integrating sustainable practices with a commitment to creating employment, restoring ecosystems and weaving an inclusive, enduring, and supportive economic and social fabric in the region,” Spoor highlighted.This award, granted annually by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation of Germany and the “Konrad Adenauer Chair” of the San Ignacio de Loyola University, recognizes legal entities, medium and large companies, civil society and the public sector that promote fair development, respecting the people’s freedom to develop their life projects in democratic spaces.Also recognized were the National Programme of Scholarships and Educational Loans (PRONABEC) and the National Programme of Direct Support to the Poorest (JUNTOS), in the Public Sector category, as well as the Peruvian Society for Environmental Law (SPDA), in the Civil Society category.The event was attended by distinguished figures such as Raúl Diez Canseco Terry, President of USIL; Sabine Bloch, German Ambassador; Jorge Talavera, USIL Chancellor; Uldrich Hemel, Director of the Weltethos Institut, Germany; Friedolin Strak, Head of Department for International Markets at the Federation of German Industries; Rosa María Valdivieso, High Representative of Peru for the Accession Process to the OECD; Ramiro Salas, USIL Grand Chancellor; and representative of the SIN, among other notable guests.

Ocho Sur Earns Konrad Adenauer Chair Award | APEC CEO Summit Peru 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.