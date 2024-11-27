South Asia’s Rising Star in Esports: A Look at 2024 PMGC Performances Overall Leaderboard from Week 4 of the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC)

BANGLADESH, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) has showcased the team's competitive spirit worldwide, while also reflecting the challenging journey for South Asia in this year’s Esports arena. Teams like Horaa Esports and DRS Gaming from Nepal and AS i8 from Pakistan have captured attention with their journey through this year’s tournament, representing the region's untapped potential on the world stage.Representing Pakistan, AS i8 entered 2024 PMGC as one of the strongest teams from South Asia, particularly after an exceptional League Stage performance. The team demonstrated strategic brilliance, balancing aggressive eliminations with high placements. However, their form faltered during the Survival Stage, where they struggled to find their footing against the more aggressive global teams. Scoring just 7 placement points and 23 kill points, AS i8 was eliminated from the tournament, not able to make it to the Last Chance stage of the tournament.Horaa Esports battled fiercely in Group Yellow during the PMGC League Stage, taking on formidable opponents like Alpha7 Esports and Vampire Esports. While their Day 2 victory and consistent top-three finishes highlighted their skill and determination, the team ultimately fell short, finishing 12th with 94 points and missing out on the Survival Stage.Similarly, DRS Gaming took on the challenges of Group Green, shouldering Nepal's hopes following Horaa Esports’ exit. The team showcased moments of brilliance, securing 2 match wins and holding their own against formidable opponents like 4Merical Vibes and Stalwart Esports. Despite demonstrating determination and skill, the unforgiving nature of global competition saw them finish in 13th place with 104 points, narrowly missing a spot in the Survival Stage. ​The performances of teams like Horaa Esports, AS i8, and DRS Gaming highlight the growing presence of Esports in South Asia. While their results in the 2024 PMGC fell short of their expectations, their participation on the global stage is a testament to the growth of gaming in the region. With better infrastructure, training opportunities, and support, South Asian teams have the potential to become serious contenders in future international tournaments. Though this year’s PMGC didn’t produce a South Asian champion, it reaffirmed the region’s progress and its promising path toward Esports excellence.ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook (@PUBGMOBILE), Instagram (@pubgmobile), X (@pubgmobile) and YouTube (@pubgmobile).PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pubg-mobile/id1330123889 ) and Google Play ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.ig ).

