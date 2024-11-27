DMV News You Can Use for November 2024

-In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. DC DMV Service Centers and Inspection Station will resume regular business hours on Saturday, November 30. Many of our services will remain available online or via the agency's mobile app.

-DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of failing to meet the requirements of the Clean Hands Law.