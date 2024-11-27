Premier Tuning Group AMG GT-R Sets World Record for Fastest Mercedes in the Quarter Mile Running 9.12 seconds at 160MPH

Premier Tuning Group World Record

Premier Tuning Group PTG set world record for the quickest and fastest Mercedes AMG GTR in a quarter mile. 9.12 seconds and a speed of 160.39 mph

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA based Premier Tuning Group PTG ) has made history by breaking the world record for the quickest and fastest Mercedes AMG GTR in a quarter mile. With a time of 9.12 seconds and a speed of 160.39 miles per hour (258.12 kph), the PTG AMG GT-R has solidified its place as the quickest and fastest Mercedes-Benz in the world.The record-breaking run took place at the renowned drag strip, Great Lakes Raceway, in Wisconsin, USA. The PTG AMG GT-R was equipped with a complete build from PTG, including their line of PTG-X upgraded engine and transmission components, among other products from their catalog. The team at PTG worked tirelessly to fine-tune the car for maximum performance, and their efforts paid off with this impressive feat.The PTG AMG GT-R has been turning heads since its debut, and this world record only adds to its already impressive reputation. As one of Mercedes AMG’s flagship cars, the GT-R aerodynamic design and dry-sump engine have made it a fan favorite among car enthusiasts. With this record-breaking run, PTG has solidified its position as a leader in the tuning industry, pushing the boundaries of what is possible Mercedes-Benz vehicles.PTG's CEO, Steven Atneyel, expressed his excitement and pride in the team's accomplishment, stating, "We are thrilled to have set a new world record with our PTG AMG GT-R. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are honored to have our car recognized as the quickest and fastest in its class."The PTG AMG GT-R's record-breaking run has made headlines around the world, and it is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the team at PTG. This achievement not only showcases the capabilities of the car but also highlights the innovation and skill of the Premier Tuning Group. PTG continues to push the boundaries of performance and sets the bar high for future records to be broken.

