Global Dentures Market Set For 6.9% Growth, Reaching $3.81 Billion By 2028

Dentures Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dentures market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The dentures market size has shown robust growth in recent years due to various factors. It is projected to increase from $2.73 billion in 2023 to $2.92 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. It will grow to $3.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The rising dental health awareness, a growing aging population, the necessity for restorative dentistry, the influence of cosmetic dentistry culture, the trend of dental tourism, and the availability of insurance coverage have all contributed to this progress.

What is Driving the Growth of the Dentures Market?

A significant growth driver for the dentures market lies in the rise of periodontal and edentulism diseases. These dental conditions result from the inflammation of the gums and bones that surround and support the teeth, leading to potential tooth loss. Dentures, a type of removable dental implant, can replace these missing teeth and restore a patient's smile. According to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of Americans aged 65 years and older have periodontitis, a more severe form of periodontal disease. Hence, this high prevalence of periodontal diseases is anticipated to drive the market.

What are the Predicted Trends in the Dentures Market?

A surge in demand is projected for the dentures market in the upcoming years. The market size is expected to rise to $3.81 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Key factors influencing this forecast include regulatory compliance, oral health education, minimally invasive dentistry, increasing medical tourism, and emerging market expansion.

Additionally, major trends include digital dentures, interest in sustainable and biocompatible denture materials, 3D scanning for precise measurements, advancements in denture material technology, and adhesive-free dentures. These feature improvements have propelled recent developments in the dentures market.

Who are the Major Players in the Market?

Major companies operating in the dentures market include Amann Girrbach AG, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DIO Corporation, Formlabs Inc., GC America Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kulzer GmbH, Lang Dental Manufacturing Company Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Modern Dental Group Limited, Shofu Inc., Institut Straumann AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and many more.

How Are Technological Advancements Influencing the Market?

Technological advancements are shaping the future of the dentures market. The introduction of 3D printed digital dentures and Computer-aided designing/Computer-aided manufacturing CAD/CAM technologies have improved the production process of removable full-arch dentures. For instance, in October 2022, 3dme Solutions launched 3Dme Crown- a dental CAD solution using AI technology that automatically designs crowns based on a patient's 3D scan data.

How is the Dentures Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Complete Dentures, Partial Dentures

2 By Material: Acrylic Dentures, Ceramic Dentures, Porcelain Dentures, Metal Dentures, Other Materials

3 By Usage: Fixed, Removable

4 By Manufacturing Process: Conventional Denture, 3D-Printed Denture

5 By End User: Specialized Dental Hospitals, Somatology Departments in General Hospitals, Dental Clinics

What is the Regional Overview of the Market?

In terms of regional coverage, North America was the largest market for dentures in 2023. The regions encompassed in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

