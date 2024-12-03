CyraCom becomes a gold-level American Hospital Association sponsor

CyraCom, a leading interpretation provider, partners with the AHA to bring valuable language access resources to hospital and health system members.

CyraCom has valued our longstanding partnership with the American Hospital Association to deliver our language access resources and solutions to hospitals and health systems across the country.” — Jeremy Woan, Chairman and CEO

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyraCom International, Inc., a leading provider of interpretation and translation solutions, is proud to announce its gold-level associate partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA) to bring valuable language access resources to hospital and health system members.Through this sponsorship program, the AHA offers various ways for business organizations that share the AHA’s vision to get involved, engage with its members, and share their stories and solutions. So far, CyraCom has been able to provide helpful resources regarding language standards for the Joint Commission , how to improve your CMS Quality Star Rating with a language access plan , and a guide and pricing template for developing a successful language services RFP “CyraCom has valued our longstanding partnership with the American Hospital Association,” said Jeremy Woan, Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue to work together to deliver our language access resources and solutions to hospitals and health systems across the country.”Earlier this month, the AHA featured CyraCom’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer James Kent as a thought leader on its AHA Associates Bringing Value podcast. In this podcast series, the AHA checks in with its Associates to learn how they are supporting members and leveraging the AHA Associate Program to stay connected with members and help them achieve their goals and objectives. James Kent provided clear insight into how the operational quality of your language services provider affects hospitals’ long-term financial outcomes.About CyraCom International, Inc.In business for over 25 years, CyraCom is a language services leader that provides top-quality interpretation and translation services to thousands of organizations across the US and worldwide. Since the beginning, CyraCom has been committed to making quality language services more accessible, faster, and less cost-prohibitive. Today, CyraCom continues this tradition by providing unified phone and video pricing for spoken language interpretation as well as a multitude of access options, add-ons, optional equipment, and support that fits healthcare organizations’ needs.About the American Hospital Association (AHA)The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website at www.aha.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.