November 27

November 26, 2024 Villanueva: Manifestation of Support for the 2025 General Appropriations Bill Mr. President: First, we would like to congratulate the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Senator Grace Poe, for her able stewardship of the FY 2025 National Government Budget. It was a challenging endeavour, but true to her name; Senator Grace has shown "grace under pressure" in handling the budget: patiently listening and peacefully resolving. This representation dreams of a flood-free country. Kung kaya ganun na lamang po ang pagbusisi natin sa mga programa at proyekto sa flood control ng ating gobyerno. Sinisigurado po natin na maayos at epektibo ang mga flood control projects na itinatayo ng ating gobyerno. The DPWH has given us their commitment to timely implementation of the flood control and mitigation projects of the government, especially the big-ticket items that will significantly make a dent to this perennial issue. That is why we fully support the DPWH budget. We would like to thank our fellow Senators for their insightful interpellations, the staff for bearing with us through the long nights and early mornings, the Secretariat, and the Senate Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO), for their invaluable assistance. Mr. President, truly, the "power of the purse" is a huge responsibility. The national budget is not just a ledger of numbers - it enables our national and economic development, and brings to life our dreams, visions, and aspirations for our country - for our fellowmen.

