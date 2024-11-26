PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Transfer of $5.5 Billion to State Highway and Rainy Day Funds

TEXAS, November 26 - (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he has completed the transfer of about $5.48 billion into the State Highway Fund (SHF) and the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF; commonly known as the “Rainy Day Fund”). Each fund received about $2.74 billion, or 50 percent of the total transfer. “These transfers into the ESF and SHF show the Texas economy remains strong and well positioned for continued growth albeit at a much more moderate pace than what we have seen in recent years,” said Hegar. “Although inflation has come down from the historic levels reached during the current administration, uncertainty remains in the global economy as consumers continue to grapple with elevated prices on everything from groceries to home and auto insurance, and geopolitical instability persists. “That uncertainty is why lawmakers have safeguarded the Texas Rainy Day Fund and continued to invest in our transportation infrastructure. A healthy ESF balance provides a critical cushion against any future bumps in the road and gives the Legislature increased flexibility as they convene to tackle the critical issues important to Texans.” The combined $5.48 billion severance tax transfers to the ESF and SHF are based on crude oil and natural gas production tax revenues in excess of 1987 collections. If either tax generates more revenue than the 1987 threshold, an amount equal to 75 percent of the excess is transferred. In November 2014, voters approved a constitutional amendment allocating at least half of these severance taxes to the ESF, with the remainder going to the SHF for use on non-toll highway construction, maintenance and right-of-way acquisition. According to the Texas Constitution, the ESF and SHF transfers must occur within 90 days after the end of the fiscal year. When fiscal 2024 ended on Aug. 31, the ESF balance was $21.02 billion. With the most recent transfers, the new ESF balance is about $23.96 billion, not accounting for currently outstanding spending authority of approximately $486 million. The balance in the ESF will change as agencies spend down this remaining appropriation authority and investment earnings are realized.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.