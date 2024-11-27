Louisville Receives $1.7 million in FEMA Funding for Generators

DENVER – FEMA has approved $1.7 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding to the city of Louisville to upgrade and replace three existing generators. The aid comes as part of President Biden’s major disaster declaration issued in response to Colorado’s Marshall Fire in 2021.

The $1,765,654.13 million FEMA grant allowed for the replacement and upgrade of three existing generators at the water treatment plant, recreation center, and the police station and courthouse facilities in the city of Louisville. The upgraded generators will make the city more resilient by maintaining vital core services during emergencies. This FEMA funding covers 89 percent of the eligible costs of this project.

FEMA’s HMGP provides funding to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces future disaster losses in their communities. The program’s initiative supports communities in reducing disaster losses and creating more resilience against disaster-related hazards.

Additional information about FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program can be found at https://www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation/hazard-mitigation.