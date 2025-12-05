CONTACT:

Turnesha Fish – 202-294-1061; [email protected]

Voices Unlocked: Youth Writers Premiere Original Spoken Word Works at New Beginnings

Washington, D.C. - The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) hosted Voices Unlocked: Reclaiming Our Stories on December 4, 2025. The event was a powerful evening showcasing the creativity, resilience, and growth of young writers at the New Beginnings Youth Development Center.

Developed and led by New Beginnings Behavioral Health Team members Dr. Romita Sillitti and Ms. Gabrielle Riggins, in collaboration with three-time Emmy nominated and award-winning spoken word artist Trey Baker, the program provides youth with a supportive space to explore their experiences, build confidence, and develop their voices as artists and storytellers.

“These young writers have poured truth, courage, and imagination into their work,” said DYRS Director Sam Abed. “Tonight, we honor their voices and reaffirm our commitment to helping every young person in our care build a brighter future.”

Participants performed their original spoken word pieces before an audience of family members, DYRS staff, community partners, and special guests representing leading cultural and educational institutions.

Notable attendees included senior leadership from the Shakespeare Folger Library, including the Executive Director, Creative Director, and Education Director, as well as representatives from EdTrust, Represent Justice, Scholastic, and faculty from Harvard University.

“I am deeply honored and grateful that we have reached this moment in our journey where these young people are ready to share their original work,”said Trey Baker.“The poems they are bringing to the stage are not just reflections of where they have been but powerful declarations of who they are becoming.”

The showcase took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the New Beginnings Youth Development Center. The event marks the first in what will be an ongoing initiative to support DYRS youth in claiming authorship of their stories and sharing them with the broader community.

####

About the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS):

The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services is committed to providing opportunities for youth to become productive and law-abiding citizens. Through various programs and services, DYRS aims to empower young people and support their successful reintegration into the community.



About Trey Baker:

Trey Baker is a 3x Emmy-nominated, award-winning spoken word artist whose performances and storytelling campaigns have reached audiences nationwide and abroad. A member of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Leadership Network, Trey supports school districts and local governments in building mentorship programs and culturally responsive education frameworks. Trey’s honors include awards from the National Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents, the National Alliance of Black School Educators, the Governor of Illinois, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, which named him a 2024 Emerging Artist.