COVID Select to Hold Markup of Final Report on December 4

WASHINGTON — Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will hold a markup of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s final report on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. As mandated by the rules of the 118th Congress, the Select Subcommittee was “authorized and directed to conduct a full and complete investigation” into the policies, decisions, and events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Select Subcommittee staff and Members have sent more than 100 investigative letters, conducted more than 30 transcribed interviews or depositions, held 25 hearings or meetings, and reviewed more than one million pages of documents. Next week’s final report markup will conclude the Select Subcommittee’s two-year after action review of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final report will include investigative materials, findings, and recommendations related to:

COVID-19 origins — including gain-of-function research

Taxpayer funded COVID-19 relief programs

Laws enacted in reaction to COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine development and implementation

Economic impact of COVID-19 on individuals, communities, businesses, states, and governments

Societal impacts of COVID-19 — including school closures

Executive branch COVID-19 related decisions

Executive branch cooperation with Congress to prevent a future pandemic

Ahead of the markup, the Select Subcommittee will release its final report to the public.

DATE: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

