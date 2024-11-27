Northpark Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Incredible Deals and Events

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday spirit has arrived at Northpark, bringing extended hours and exciting deals for shoppers. On November 29th, doors will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Black Friday shopping. Additionally, each Saturday from Thanksgiving to Christmas will feature festive sidewalk sales and extended hours, giving customers extra time to find the perfect gifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alongside the variety of Black Friday deals, Santa Claus will also arrive at Northpark on November 29th, and the first 100 friends to visit Santa Claus and purchase a photo package will receive a special surprise. Santa will be available to visit daily throughout the holiday season, and he can even step aside for professional photos.

Santa Claus will be available at the following times through the Holiday Season:

- November 29th to December 15th - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays

- December 16th-23rd - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m daily

- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the line closing at 3:30 p.m.

No reservations are required to visit Santa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Santa Claus back to Northpark this year,” said Laura Antoon, the Marketing and Business Development Manager of Northpark. “Santa’s presence is a holiday staple at Northpark, and we love adding an extra touch of magic to the holidays for children.”

Santa won’t be the only visitor at Northpark this holiday season. Northpark will have Wiggle Wednesdays every Wednesday in December at 11 a.m. in the Center Court. Each Wiggle Wednesday will offer attendees a different activity, free of charge, with a different princess or holiday character, including music, sing-a-longs, a holiday craft, photo opportunities and giveaways.

For those looking to make a dent in their holiday shopping, Small Business Saturday at Northpark will feature select daily deals from over 50 locally owned stores and pop-up shops. Additionally, there will be a Small Business Saturday Diamond Drop at 12 p.m. where customers can pop dropping balloons for tickets. After all the tickets are claimed, Northpark will draw winners for rewards such as gift cards, items from stores and the grand prize of diamond jewelry.

“We are so grateful for all of the small businesses that have chosen to call Northpark home and cannot wait to celebrate on Saturday,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark. “Not only does Shop Local Saturday offer a chance to support our incredible local businesses, it also is perfect for customers looking to find amazing gifts and deals.”

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram TikTok, and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million + square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com

