Northpark Named National Award Finalist for Shop Local Spotlight

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023 Northpark launched their Shop Local Spotlight initiative, featuring monthly blog posts highlighting the stories of small businesses at Northpark. The initiative has earned the center a spot as a finalist in the prestigious International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Maxi Awards. Northpark’s Shop Local Spotlight is being honored for its creativity, community impact and support of small businesses.

“Northpark is grateful to our incredible tenants, shoppers and team who have made our Shop Local Spotlight initiative possible,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing & Business Development Director of Northpark. “The passion and dedication exhibited by our small businesses is what makes Northpark beloved by our community. We are proud to be recognized on a national stage for celebrating what makes Northpark uniquely local.”

The winner of the ICSC Maxi Awards will be announced on May 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Maxi Awards recognizes innovative events, programs and technology that add value to the marketplaces industry. The awards categories are designed to recognize the evolution of the industry while rewarding creativity and innovation.

To learn more about Northpark and explore their Shop Local Spotlights, visit www.visitnorthpark.com. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by www.visitnorthpark.com or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

#NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.