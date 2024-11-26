Menendez brothers should be freed, two of their murdered parents’ sisters tell court

A decision on whether to resentence brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez for the shotgun killings of their parents was delayed Monday until after the holidays. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic said he needed more time to consider the matter and scheduled a second hearing for Jan. 30.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.