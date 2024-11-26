URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales and Earnings

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced record third quarter net income of $102.9 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.10 for the three months ended October 31, 2024. For the nine months ended October 31, 2024, net income was $282.2 million and earnings per diluted share were $2.99.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2024, increased 6.3% to a record $1.36 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 3.2%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 1.5%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by low single-digit positive growth in both digital channel sales and retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 5.8% at Anthropologie and 5.3% at Free People and decreased 8.9% at Urban Outfitters. Nuuly segment net sales increased by 48.4% primarily driven by a 51% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter. Wholesale segment net sales increased 17.4% driven by a 20.3% increase in Free People wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to specialty customers and department stores, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2024, total Company net sales increased 6.7% to a record $3.91 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 4.0%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 2.6%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 9.3% at Free People and 7.5% at Anthropologie and decreased 10.6% at Urban Outfitters. Nuuly segment net sales increased by 53.9% primarily driven by a 50% increase in average active subscribers in the current period versus the prior year period. Wholesale segment net sales increased 12.3% driven by a 15.1% increase in Free People wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to specialty customers and department stores, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales.

“We are pleased to announce record third quarter sales and earnings, both of which exceeded our expectations. These results were driven by outperformance across all three business segments – Retail, Subscription and Wholesale,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we're optimistic about the outlook for Holiday demand and believe total comparable sales could be similar to our third quarter results,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and nine-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales by brand Anthropologie(1) $ 587,923 $ 549,819 $ 1,683,408 $ 1,553,546 Free People(2) 365,857 331,772 1,049,677 936,708 Urban Outfitters 300,577 324,375 887,550 979,507 Nuuly 97,232 65,516 265,870 172,779 Menus & Venues 10,266 9,692 28,041 24,503 Total Company $ 1,361,855 $ 1,281,174 $ 3,914,546 $ 3,667,043 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,182,557 $ 1,145,766 $ 3,441,698 $ 3,309,956 Nuuly Segment 97,232 65,516 265,870 172,779 Wholesale Segment 82,066 69,892 206,978 184,308 Total Company $ 1,361,855 $ 1,281,174 $ 3,914,546 $ 3,667,043

(1) Anthropologie includes the Anthropologie and Terrain brands.

(2) Free People includes the Free People and FP Movement brands.

For the three months ended October 31, 2024, the gross profit rate increased by 105 basis points compared to the three months ended October 31, 2023. Gross profit dollars increased 9.4% to $497.3 million from $454.4 million in the three months ended October 31, 2023. The increase in gross profit rate for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups for all segments primarily driven by Company cross-functional initiatives. Additionally, Retail segment merchandise markdowns improved driven by lower merchandise markdowns at Urban Outfitters, which were partially offset by an increase at Free People. For the nine months ended October 31, 2024, the gross profit rate increased by 80 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2023. Gross profit dollars increased 9.2% to $1.40 billion from $1.28 billion in the nine months ended October 31, 2023. The increase in gross profit rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups for all segments primarily driven by Company cross-functional initiatives. The increase in gross profit dollars for both periods was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate.

As of October 31, 2024, total inventory increased by $72.3 million, or 10.0%, compared to total inventory as of October 31, 2023. Total Retail segment inventory increased 8.1% due to a Retail segment comparable inventory increase of 3.7% and planned early receipts of holiday merchandise. Wholesale segment inventory increased by 41.6% due to the timing of receipts and to support increased sales.

For the three months ended October 31, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $23.2 million, or 6.7%, compared to the three months ended October 31, 2023, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 11 basis points. For the nine months ended October 31, 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $81.8 million, or 8.4%, compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2023, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 42 basis points. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to net sales for both periods was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Nuuly segments. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses for both periods was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Nuuly segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores comparable net sales growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was 24.2%, compared to 24.3% in the three months ended October 31, 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2024 was 23.6%, compared to 24.5% in the nine months ended October 31, 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2024 was primarily due to the favorable impact of equity vestings in the current year.

Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was a record $102.9 million or $1.10 per diluted share. Net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2024 was $282.2 million or $2.99 per diluted share.

On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the nine months ended October 31, 2024, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 1.2 million shares for approximately $52 million. As of October 31, 2024, 18.0 million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the nine months ended October 31, 2024, the Company opened a total of 36 new retail locations including: 20 Free People stores (including 12 FP Movement stores), 9 Anthropologie stores and 7 Urban Outfitters stores; and closed 11 retail locations including: 5 Urban Outfitters stores, 4 Anthropologie stores and 2 Free People stores.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 264 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 242 Anthropologie stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 216 Free People stores (including 50 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 9 Menus & Venues restaurants, 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores as of October 31, 2024. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment. Nuuly is a women's apparel subscription rental service which offers a wide selection of rental product from the Company's own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

A conference call will be held today to discuss third quarter results and will be webcast at 5:15 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9zt6ekqe/.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined, "Anthropologie" refers to the Company's Anthropologie and Terrain brands and "Free People" refers to the Company's Free People and FP Movement brands.

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: overall economic and market conditions (including current levels of inflation) and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns and our pricing power, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, including geopolitical instability, impacts of the conflict in the Middle East and impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine and from related sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and others, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises (such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)), labor shortages and increases in labor costs, raw material costs and transportation costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas), the unexpected closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,361,855 $ 1,281,174 $ 3,914,546 $ 3,667,043 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 864,536 825,375 2,510,956 2,384,432 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges — 1,392 4,601 1,392 Gross profit 497,319 454,407 1,398,989 1,281,219 Selling, general and administrative expenses 368,628 345,429 1,050,539 968,760 Income from operations 128,691 108,978 348,450 312,459 Other income, net 7,141 705 20,816 5,123 Income before income taxes 135,832 109,683 369,266 317,582 Income tax expense 32,921 26,669 87,105 77,659 Net income $ 102,911 $ 83,014 $ 282,161 $ 239,923 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.12 $ 0.89 $ 3.04 $ 2.59 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.88 $ 2.99 $ 2.55 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 92,270,583 92,780,736 92,819,987 92,667,878 Diluted 93,857,850 94,448,376 94,511,989 94,168,058 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 63.5 % 64.4 % 64.2 % 65.1 % Store impairment and lease abandonment charges — 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Gross profit 36.5 % 35.5 % 35.7 % 34.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 27.1 % 27.0 % 26.8 % 26.4 % Income from operations 9.4 % 8.5 % 8.9 % 8.5 % Other income, net 0.6 % 0.1 % 0.5 % 0.2 % Income before income taxes 10.0 % 8.6 % 9.4 % 8.7 % Income tax expense 2.4 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.2 % Net income 7.6 % 6.5 % 7.2 % 6.5 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) October 31, January 31, October 31, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,516 $ 178,321 $ 206,237 Marketable securities 340,445 286,744 249,176 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,423, $1,465 and $1,271, respectively 96,977 67,008 77,399 Inventory 793,324 550,242 721,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 224,070 200,188 235,227 Total current assets 1,637,332 1,282,503 1,489,050 Property and equipment, net 1,324,545 1,286,541 1,272,652 Operating lease right-of-use assets 947,150 920,396 933,864 Marketable securities 240,237 314,152 132,939 Other assets 336,519 307,617 281,151 Total Assets $ 4,485,783 $ 4,111,209 $ 4,109,656 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 363,187 $ 253,342 $ 319,115 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 228,443 226,645 223,781 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 533,915 514,218 506,028 Total current liabilities 1,125,545 994,205 1,048,924 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 879,362 851,853 857,791 Other non-current liabilities 127,953 152,611 156,383 Total Liabilities 2,132,860 1,998,669 2,063,098 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 92,275,849, 92,787,522, and 92,784,344 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 9 Additional paid-in-capital 7,529 37,943 30,734 Retained earnings 2,382,767 2,113,735 2,065,984 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,382 ) (39,147 ) (50,169 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,352,923 2,112,540 2,046,558 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,485,783 $ 4,111,209 $ 4,109,656





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 282,161 $ 239,923 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86,031 75,286 Non-cash lease expense 162,466 151,413 Provision for deferred income taxes 3,335 33,660 Share-based compensation expense 23,366 23,245 Amortization of tax credit investment 12,872 11,929 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges 4,601 1,392 Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 1,553 146 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (29,682 ) (7,233 ) Inventory (242,190 ) (135,216 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (52,548 ) (74,957 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 113,773 138,735 Operating lease liabilities (183,376 ) (178,084 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 182,362 280,239 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (144,052 ) (151,037 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (267,276 ) (335,508 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 309,178 242,847 Initial cash payment for tax credit investment — (20,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (102,150 ) (263,698 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 851 594 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (52,262 ) — Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (15,264 ) (8,353 ) Tax credit investment liability payments (6,220 ) (3,007 ) Net cash used in financing activities (72,895 ) (10,766 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,122 ) (798 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,195 4,977 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 178,321 201,260 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 182,516 $ 206,237

Contact: Oona McCullough Executive Director of Investor Relations (215) 454-4806

