School District May Be Liable for Officer’s Off-Duty Assault

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal yesterday revived an action against a school district seeking to hold it vicariously liable for the misconduct of one of its police officers who assaulted a plaintiff while off-duty and off-campus in an attempt to retrieve a lost cell phone, finding that the actions may fairly be regarded as within the scope of his employment.

