Milwaukee Man Sentenced to 59 Years in Prison in Connection to Child Sexual Assault Cases

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Milwaukee County District Attorney today announced that Ulysses Keys, 28, of Milwaukee, Wis., has been sentenced to 59 years of confinement, 88 years of extended supervision, a lifetime on the sex offender registry, and fined $2,500 after a jury found him guilty of several counts related to sexual assault of a child. A jury in Milwaukee County found Keys guilty on four counts of 2nd degree Sexual Assault of a Child, two counts of Child Exploitation, one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child, and three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

“This sentence shows that those who commit heinous crimes against children face a long time behind bars,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who worked to hold the defendant responsible for the serious crimes he was convicted of.”

“I appreciate the investigative work of the ICAC investigators and the prosecution of this matter through jury trial by Assistant District Attorney Ken Olstinski,” said Milwaukee County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern. “Their combined efforts secured a significant conviction that enhances the safety of our community.”

According to a criminal complaint, Keys talked with several girls between the ages of 13 and 15 years old on Snapchat when he was 24 and 25 years old. Nude images were exchanged over the app with the minors. Keys also met up with some of the minors and had sexual intercourse in exchange for buying the minors vapes, cigarettes and fast food. Keys video recorded several of the sexual encounters.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin DOJ ICAC Task Force and the Whitefish Bay Police Department and prosecuted by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

If you or someone you know has information on potential child exploitation you can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children online at https://report.cybertip.org or by calling 1-800-843-5678. Visit the ICAC Task Force page for internet safety tips for parents and caregivers at https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dci/icac/resources-materials.