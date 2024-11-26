Inslee announces plan for new juvenile rehabilitation facility and previews possible legislative proposals
Washington state’s juvenile rehabilitation (JR) system has been noted in recent years for its innovative, trauma-informed education and therapeutic programming. But 2024 has brought significant challenges. The state’s JR population is increasing, including a 60% increase in young people at Green Hill School in Chehalis since 2023. The resulting overcrowding at certain facilities has created unsafe conditions and reduced the ability for young men to receive services.
Gov. Jay Inslee and leaders from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families today previewed a proposal they’ll send to legislators in January to address the short- and long-term challenges facing JR, including urgently reducing overcrowding at Green Hill School.
