In Kern County, Governor Newsom continues ‘California Jobs First’ tour at low-emissions cement plant

At National Cement, Governor Newsom toured the low-emissions plant and met with union workers and local leaders. Producing cement is known as one of the hardest industries to decarbonize, because of the heat it takes to make cement and because of the specific chemical processes involved. National Cement has worked to pivot to low-emissions operations and more sustainable cement mixes. The plant is on track to become one of the first fully decarbonized cement plants in the nation.

While at the plant, the Governor met with the Kern County Jobs First Collaborative to hear more about local economic priorities and how the region plans to continue advancing initiatives to create more good-paying jobs in climate-forward industries.