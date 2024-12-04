Vyde Announces Leadership Restructuring to Propel Growth and Innovation

We are thrilled to step into roles that will allow us to focus on what we are most passionate about—building the future of this company and serving our members in new and innovative ways.” — Greg Nielson

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vyde Tax and Accounting, a leader in tax and bookkeeping services for U.S.-based businesses, is excited to announce a strategic reorganization of its leadership team to support the company’s continued growth and enhance its commitment to delivering exceptional service. Founders Greg Nielson and Ben Sutton are transitioning the company’s daily management to Danielle Wagner, who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).This change reflects Vyde’s dedication to innovation and member satisfaction. Greg Nielson and Ben Sutton will take on pivotal new roles that align with the company’s future vision. Ben Sutton will serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), focusing on leveraging artificial intelligence and driving innovation across Vyde’s services. Greg Nielson will become Chief Growth Officer (CGO), leading efforts to expand Vyde’s strategic partnerships and market presence. Both founders will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors, offering guidance and strategic oversight.“Vyde’s growth over the past few years has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to step into roles that will allow us to focus on what we are most passionate about—building the future of this company and serving our members in new and innovative ways,” says Greg Nielson.Danielle Wagner’s appointment as CEO comes after her successful tenure as Vyde’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO), where she cultivated a deep understanding of Vyde’s members and their needs. Under her leadership, the company will prioritize enhancing its member experience and delivering exceptional customer service, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for U.S. businesses.“Danielle has been instrumental in shaping our member-first culture, and her leadership as CEO will ensure that Vyde continues to exceed expectations as we scale,” says Ben Sutton. “Her vision and dedication make her the ideal person to lead us into this exciting next chapter.”This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for Vyde, as the company leverages its growth to expand its service offerings, adopt cutting-edge technology, and deepen its commitment to supporting the success of its members."I am thrilled to continue pursuing Vyde's vision under this new position of Chief Executive Officer," says Danielle Wagner. "At Vyde, we are small business advocates dedicated to innovating accounting services so that small business owners can thrive. This new organization, including Ben and Greg's strategic new positions, will help us execute on that vision at a higher level."For more information about Vyde and its services, visit vyde.io About Vyde Tax and AccountingVyde Tax and Accounting provides comprehensive tax and bookkeeping solutions tailored to the needs of U.S.-based businesses. With a focus on innovation, exceptional service, and trusted expertise, Vyde helps its members navigate the complexities of financial management, empowering them to achieve their business goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.