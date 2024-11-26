25th Judicial District Nomination Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, December 13, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy in Finney County.



The vacancy will be created when District Judge Christopher Sanders retires January 4.



The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.



Interview schedule



9:15 a.m.

Natalie Morlock, Dodge City, attorney, Natalie K. Randall, Attorney at Law, LLC



9:45 a.m.

Brian Sherwood, Garden City, assistant county attorney, Finney County



10:15 a.m.

Lara Blake Bors, Garden City, president and attorney, Bors Law, P.A.



10:45 a.m.

Nicholas Vrana, Garden City, deputy county attorney, Finney County



11:15 a.m.

Susan Hillier Richmeier, Garden City, county attorney, Finney County



Public access



Interviews will take place at:



Finney County Courthouse

425 N 8th Street

Garden City, KS 67846



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



To be considered for a district judge, a nominee must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.



The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new district judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair; William Heydman, secretary, Tomas Ellis, Walker Frey, John Lindner, and Zachary Schultz, Garden City; Ralph Goodnight, Lakin; Ann Wiles, Leoti; Christine Cupp and Ashley Jackson, Scott City; Robert Gale and Megan Larkin, Syracuse; and Joyce Huddleston, Tribune.