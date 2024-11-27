Branded Hospitality Media's Newsletter, The Hospitality Headline, Reaches Over 70k Subscribers

Branded Hospitality Logo Hospitality Headline Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media (BHM), a division of Branded Hospitality, is proud to announce that The Hospitality Headline Newsletter has surpassed 70,000 subscribers. The award-winning weekly newsletter has become a staple for hospitality leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts. Packed with cutting-edge insights, industry trends, and actionable strategies, the Hospitality Headline continues to set the standard for must-read content in the food service and hospitality industries.As the go-to resource for executives, entrepreneurs, and investors, the Hospitality Headline provides a curated mix of:• Exclusive Industry Insights: Explore emerging trends and how top brands are leveraging them.• Tech Spotlights: Dive into the innovations transforming the hospitality landscape.• Leadership Perspectives: Hear directly from C-suite leaders shaping the future of food service.• Upcoming Events & Networking Opportunities: Stay in the loop on where industry decision-makers are gathering.“Our mission has always been to provide value-driven, thought-provoking content that empowers our readers to make impactful decisions,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality. “Crossing 70,000 subscribers is a testament to the trust and engagement of our vibrant community.”To celebrate this milestone, the Hospitality Headline is inviting its readers to shape the future of the newsletter. Readers are encouraged to:• Share Feedback: Let us know what you love and what you’d like to see more of.• Contribute Content: Have an idea, article, or trend you’re passionate about? Become a guest contributor.• Spread the Word: Share Hospitality Headline with your network and help us grow this incredible community.Subscribe today to join the community of 70,000+ industry leaders and stay ahead of the curve.For media inquiries or more information about the partnership, please contact Julie Zucker at julie@brandedstrategic.com.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Branded Hospitality Media:Branded Hospitality Media is a Megaphone for the hospitality and food service industries with the goal of sharing informative and entertaining content, news, tips and thought leadership across our digital media channels.About the Hospitality Headline:Published every Saturday morning, the Hospitality Headline reaches decision-makers, trendsetters, and innovators across the hospitality and food service industries. With its award-winning content and omnichannel approach, the newsletter delivers actionable insights that drive growth, innovation, and connection.

