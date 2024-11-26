U.S. Special Forces, Indian Army bring Vajra Prahar to Idaho

The U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), along with partners from the Indian Army’s Special Operations Forces and the Idaho National Guard’s 124th Air Support Operations Squadron participated in Exercise Vajra Prahar Nov. 2 through 22 on Orchard Combat Training Center ranges and facilities. The exercise is designed to enhance cooperative relationships between the elite units, focusing on realistic training scenarios that challenge participants in complex environments.

The 124th ASOS was tasked to provide the Indian soldiers with Joint Terminal Attack Controller and close air support instruction to enhance interoperability between Indian and U.S. special operations forces.

“We helped build stronger relationships with the partner force by demonstrating the Tactical Air Control Party’s commitment to their success and providing them with valuable training and resources,” said Master Sgt. Douglas K. Brock, a JTAC with 124th ASOS. “In the end, the 124th ASOS showcased their ability to work with anyone, anywhere, at any time to achieve mission success by maintaining a high level of readiness, while also building a foundation for future training and development opportunities.”

Vajra Prahar is an annual exercise, now in its 15th year, and changes locations annually between U.S. and Indian training facilities to improve the special operators’ ability to work together in a variety of terrain and climate combinations. This is the first time the exercise has taken place in Idaho.

“The airspace and training facilities have been awesome at the OCTC,” said a member of 1st SFG(A). “They’ve given us the ability to run CH-47 Chinook missions, live talk on JTAC training, conduct sniper training and make direct-action assaults on multiple urban objectives.”

The combination of the realistic training environment and integration of skillsets from each of the participating units fostered tactical improvements and stronger relationships among the partner-nation forces, according to the 1sgt SFG(A) Soldier.

“By engaging in this rigorous training, participants develop their skills improve communication and foster a spirit of collaboration that is essential for successful operations in real-world situations,” he said. “Working alongside our partners across the Indo-Pacific region increases security capacity and interoperability among our forces.”

The OCTC, a 173,000-acre training center is a premier joint combined arms training site located 18 miles south of Boise, provides world-class training facilities for war fighters from all U.S. Armed Forces and partner nations from around the globe.