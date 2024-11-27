Condor Capital Wealth Management Honored as One of Forbes' Top RIA Firms for 2024

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condor Capital Wealth Management was named to the Forbes Top RIA Firms in America ranking for 2024, placing at #212. We are honored to be recognized alongside other leaders in the industry and remain committed to providing top-tier service to our clients as they navigate their financial goals.The Forbes Top RIA Firms list, developed in partnership with SHOOK Research, evaluates firms based on client retention, assets under management, and the quality of services provided. To be eligible, firms must meet pre-determined minimum thresholds and have acceptable compliance records. Additional details on SHOOK’s methodology can be found in Forbes’ announcement The full ranking can be viewed on the official Top RIA Firms ranking page About Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.