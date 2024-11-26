Mark Engelhard Named President-Elect of AVS

Mark Engelhard, a chemist in the Energy Processes & Materials Division at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been elected president of AVS Science and Technology of Materials, Interfaces, and Processing. His term starts in 2026.

Engelhard’s selection was announced at the AVS 70th International Symposium Awards Ceremony on November 6, in Tampa, Florida.

“It’s an honor,” said Engelhard who has been an AVS member for 34 years. “I was honored to be nominated. There's a high level of vetting that goes on within the nominations committee. And to be elected, it’s a distinct honor.”

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Chemist Mark Engelhard speaks after his election as president-elect of the AVS Science and Technology of Materials, Interfaces, and Processing. The election took place at the society’s recent annual meeting. (Photo courtesy of Mark Engelhard)

In preparation for voting by members, Engelhard prepared a candidate statement in which he pointed to past AVS leadership and his vision for broadening the appeal of the society for prospective new members.

“AVS is a unique and diverse society that encourages and supports professional development,” Engelhard wrote in his statement. “As a past AVS publications chair, I was privileged to work with dedicated members and staff to implement significant modernization of our journals. My roles as past AVS director and publications chair have provided me with the insights and skills to ensure AVS meets the current expectations of our membership and is well-positioned for the future modern endeavors.”

Engelhard served as program chair for the recently concluded symposium, in which abstract submissions increased by about 10 percent over the previous year. The non-profit has approximately 4,500 members worldwide.

He is a longtime advocate for educating the next generation of researchers, and regularly mentors students, postdoctoral, and other early career researchers. Since joining the AVS, formerly known as the American Vacuum Society, Engelhard has been involved at national and regional levels. He serves as chair of the AVS 70 Program, Surface Science Spectra Editorial Board, AVS Topical Conference, and Recommended Practices Committees. He previously served on the AVS Board of Directors (2022 – 2023), chair of Applied Surface Science Division (2021), AVS Publications Committee (2008 – 2010), and has been a member on the Finance, Membership, and Marketing and Communications Committees (2008 – 2010).

“I will continue to work closely with AVS leaders and members to enhance participation in our future symposia and expand membership, with a strong emphasis on recruiting students and early career researchers,” Engelhard wrote in his candidate statement. “I am committed to continuing this momentum and ensuring that AVS remains a leader in our field. It would be an honor to build on our successes and create a vibrant future for our society.”

Ram Devanathan, director of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Energy Processes & Materials Division in the Energy & Environment Directorate, praised Engelhard’s selection.

“This is well deserved recognition of Mark’s technical leadership and longstanding contributions to AVS,” Devanathan said. “Mark is a highly cited author and outstanding mentor, who has created opportunities for early career colleagues to obtain leadership roles in AVS.”

Engelhard is considered a leading expert in the fundamentals and applications of surface-sensitive techniques. His research focuses on surfaces and interphases critical to environmental, energy, and catalytic systems involving collaborations with academic, government, and industrial partners. He has published more than 600 peer-reviewed journal articles and six book chapters with more than 55,000 citations and recognition as a Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics from 2018 – 2024. His scientific contributions have been recognized with the ASTM International Cedric Powell Award (2020), AVS Fellow (2013), and the AVS George Hanyo Award (1997).