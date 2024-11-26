National Family Caregivers Month is celebrated each November to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. President Biden’s 2024 Proclamation on National Family Caregivers Month states, “Family caregivers are the backbone of our Nation, making tremendous sacrifices to be there for the people who need and cherish them most. This month, we honor their selfless love and courage, and we recommit to getting them the support they deserve. In the United States of America, no one should have to choose between caring for a parent who raised them, a child who depends on them, and a paycheck that they need.”

Family caregivers are defined as family members or someone who is identified as “family” who provide assistance and support to an individual with a chronic health condition – including mental health and substance use conditions, disability, or functional limitation. This can include a variety of situations including but not limited to grandparents raising grandkids, teenage son or daughter assisting their parent with a significant health issue, and a parent who is raising their children while taking care of an elderly parent with dementia.

As a parent/caregiver who raised four children, two of whom faced significant behavioral health challenges, I know firsthand how fulfilling, and how exhausting, it can be to raise a family, work full-time, run a household, and meet the specialized needs of children with disabilities. My family and I were fortunate to have a strong support system, including family, a church community, and providers who offered guidance and respite. Even with this support, caregiving impacted our mental wellness, daily decisions, and work-life balance. My own caregiving experience has been a driving force in my 25-year journey of supporting other caregivers and in my role today as a Public Health Advisor at SAMHSA’s Office of Recovery.

It is currently estimated that 53 million American family caregivers are providing care to a loved one. The economic value of these unpaid caregivers equals approximately $600 billion per year. By 2034, for the first time in history, people over 65 will outnumber those under 18, making family caregivers even more essential. Providing care to a loved one can affect the caregiver in many complex ways: financial stressors, emotional exhaustion, physical fatigue, social isolation, relationship struggles and so much more.

In 2018, the RAISE (Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, & Engage) Family Caregivers Act was signed into law and directed the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a national family caregiving strategy. An advisory council was created that includes both federal agency representatives as well as non-federal members who have lived experience or represent those with lived experience as family caregivers. The strategies include:

Promoting greater adoption of person- and family-centered care in all healthcare and long-term service and support settings, with the person and the family caregiver at the center of care teams;

Assessment and service planning (including care transitions and coordination) involving care recipients and family caregivers;

Information, education, training supports, referral, and care coordination;

Respite options; and

Financial security by addressing workplace issues.

SAMHSA has long recognized that caregivers need special support to be successful and healthy while taking care of their loved ones and such supports may include:

SAMHSA’s Office of Recovery values the importance of family caregivers in supporting their loved ones on the journey of recovery. Since it was established two years ago, SAMHSA’s Program to Advance Recovery Knowledge (SPARK), has convened policy and practice meetings to improve caregiving supports, conducted training webinars on family supports, and encouraged the meaningful involvement of families in policy and practice improvements.

Please join us in celebrating National Family Caregivers Month!