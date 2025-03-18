Secretary Kennedy Renews Public Health Emergency Declaration to Address National Opioid Crisis

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced today that Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. renewed the public health emergency declaration addressing our nation’s opioid crisis, which will allow sustained federal coordination efforts and preserve key flexibilities that enable HHS to continue leveraging expanded authorities to conduct certain activities in response to the opioid overdose crisis.

“Although overdose deaths are starting to decline, opioid-involved overdoses remain the leading cause of drug-related fatalities,” HHS Secretary Kennedy said. “This Administration is going to treat this urgent crisis in American health as the national security emergency that it is. Renewing the Opioid Public Health Emergency Declaration affirms the Administration’s commitment to addressing the opioid overdose crisis and is one of many critical steps we will take to Make America Healthy Again.”

The public health emergency, first declared under President Trump’s leadership in 2017, was set to expire on March 21, 2025. Today’s renewal extends the emergency for 90 days. The declaration of a public health emergency provides the Secretary with certain authorities necessary to respond to the emergency. The Department has relied on this declaration to facilitate voluntary information collections, expedite demonstration projects related to substance use disorder treatment, and expedite support for research on opioid use disorder treatments. These activities facilitate multi-level coordination across the public and private sector alike, which ultimately, will continue to save lives.

While provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates a 25.5% decrease in overdose deaths in the 12 months ending October 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, approximately 150 Americans die every day from overdose involving illegal, synthetic opioids such as illegally made fentanyl. Overdose remains the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-44. The Administration and HHS remain committed to preventing substance use initiation, reducing the number of lives lost to overdose, and helping Americans to overcome substance use disorders, achieve recovery, and live healthy lives.

In renewing the PHE declaration, Secretary Kennedy acted under his authority in the Public Health Service Act.