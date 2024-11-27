Soul Evolution Explained: A Handbook for Old Souls, Author: Martin Linlove

Soul Evolution Explained: A Handbook for Old Souls EQ Assessments + Training

AIRDRIE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s complex world, many individuals are seeking clarity and deeper connections. Martin Linlove, founder of LIFT THE VIBE —an organization dedicated to personal growth and emotional wellness—has released a new book titled Soul Evolution Explained : A Handbook for Old Souls. This work aims to provide practical solutions and insights for those navigating life's challenges.With over 30 years of experience in addressing emotional and spiritual issues, Linlove offers a guide to understanding the nature of the soul, one's life purpose, and the reasons behind our existence. The book tackles common obstacles and confusion, presenting pathways to healing and personal development.As societal pressures increase, Linlove emphasizes the importance of following one’s soul guidance to remain anchored amid turmoil. He seeks to make the concept of the soul more accessible, challenging the belief that individuals are separate from their souls. Instead, he posits that everyone has the potential to heal and express their true selves.Through personal anecdotes, Linlove illustrates how genuine self-expression is crucial for transformation and how granting oneself permission is essential for this journey. He reassures readers that their souls are always supportive and non-judgmental, regardless of external circumstances.We have 2 ways to go: either positive polarity, which is service to others, or negative, which is service to self or greed.Embracing a mindset of service towards others not only fosters spiritual growth but also guides us toward finding our true essence. In this life, our purpose revolves around cultivating self-love and extending it to others. The journey involves maintaining receptivity and self-awareness, as it is through these efforts that we ultimately arrive at our authentic selves.Remember, the path to self-discovery is a continuous process, and each step taken in service and self-awareness brings us closer to our inner home.It is your choice; it is always your choice. People get overwhelmed with the self, the physical world self. There are thousands of souls watching us all the time. Our loved ones and our ancestors. They are not judging! They are hoping we will make higher-vibrational decisions, that we will evolve, and that we will grow as souls. That is our whole point of being here. We are being groomed to know who we are and to go out into the ever-expanding universe and continue the work of creation.You have to be aware of where you are in your life. Your belief system, your emotions, and your body. Search for your truth, whether it is from a higher power or wherever you land. Over time, does it serve you and help you assimilate other information and experiences? Keep expanding and don’t get caught in its opposite, indifference. You are a human being, not a human doing.

