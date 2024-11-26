FWC recovers 37 stolen gold coins from 1715 fleet shipwrecks

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has successfully recovered 37 gold coins stolen from the 1715 Fleet shipwrecks, valued collectively at over $1 million. The recovery marks a major milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these priceless historical artifacts.

In 2015, members of the Schmitt family, working as contracted salvage operators for 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC, uncovered a treasure trove of 101 gold coins from the wrecks off Florida’s Treasure Coast. While 51 of these coins were reported correctly and adjudicated, 50 coins were not disclosed and were subsequently stolen.

FWC investigators, in collaboration with the FBI, launched an in-depth probe after new evidence emerged on June 10, 2024. This evidence linked Eric Schmitt, a member of the Schmitt family, to the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions. Five stolen coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt. Advanced digital forensics identified metadata and geolocation data linking Eric Schmitt to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce. It was also discovered that Eric Schmitt took three of the stolen gold coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC.

The FWC has worked closely with historical preservation experts, including Mel Fisher-Abt to authenticate and appraise the recovered artifacts. The investigation also involved partnerships with the 19th and 9th Judicial Circuits, resulting in charges for dealing in stolen property against Eric Schmitt.

As required by state and federal law, the recovered artifacts will be returned to their rightful custodians. FWC investigators are committed to recovering the remaining 13 stolen coins and bringing those involved in their illegal sale to justice.

“This case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida’s rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation,” said FWC Investigator Camille Soverel.

FWC extends its gratitude to its investigative team, law enforcement partners and the experts who contributed to this groundbreaking case.

The public can report conservation and cultural resource violations to the FWC by downloading the “FWC Wildlife Alert” app, texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword “FWC” and information about the violation, calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submitting a tip online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

About the 1715 Fleet Shipwrecks:

The 1715 Fleet represents a collection of Spanish treasure ships that sank during a hurricane off Florida's coast in 1715. The artifacts recovered from these wrecks provide a window into history and are protected by state and federal law.