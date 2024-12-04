Restaurants That Voted For Trump Saw Bigger Sales Gains During Election Week

States Relative Same-Store Traffic Y-on-Y Compared to Previous 16 Weeks By Chosen Candidate

Red State Restaurants Feast on Post-Election Boom: Why Trump-Voting States saw Sales Growth

Elections don’t just shape politics—they may also influence how people dine out in the immediate aftermath. These insights show how consumers’ emotions can drive restaurant traffic and sales.” — Victor Fernandez, Chief Insights Officer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Box Intelligence , the restaurant industry’s premier source for performance benchmarking and guest insights, has uncovered a unique pattern tied to the 2024 presidential election : restaurants in states that voted for Trump experienced stronger same-store sales and traffic growth compared to those that voted for Harris during the week of the election.Between November 4th and November 10th, states that cast their votes for Trump reported same-store traffic growth that was 1.5 percentage points higher year-over-year and same-store sales growth 1.4 percentage points stronger than their counterparts in states that Harris won.Adjusting for previous trends, the results were even more pronounced—Trump-voting states saw 1.6 percentage points higher traffic growth and a 2.1percentage points higher sales growth compared to their previous 16-week average.Victor Fernandez, Chief Insights Officer at Black Box Intelligence, commented:“The data underscores a fascinating relationship between elections and restaurant performance. This trend is not unique to 2024. We observed similar correlations during the immediate aftermath of the 2020 and 2016 elections, suggesting a potential connection between post-election optimism and dining behaviors.”“Elections don’t just shape politics—they may also influence how people dine out in the immediate aftermath. These insights show how consumers’ emotions can drive restaurant traffic and sales. But it’s also important to note that, long-term, trends depend on larger patterns and shifts in customer behavior.”About the ResearchThe analysis, part of Black Box Intelligence’s Financial Intelligence dataset, looked at performance trends during the past two election years:In 2020, states voting for Biden outperformed Trump-voting states by a restaurant same-store traffic that was 0.5 percentage points higher and same-store sales growth 0.4 percentage points stronger sales compared to their previous 16-week averages.In 2016, Trump-voting states outpaced Clinton-voting states by 0.6 percentage points based on same-store traffic growth over their 16-week averages, despite a comparable difference in relative sales growth.

