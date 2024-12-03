Nina Hersher Launches Digital Resilience Lab to Address Stress of Digital Transformation

Get Digital Resilience Certified

Nina Hersher announces launch of The Digital Resilience Lab, providing health practitioners and educators tools to address physical impacts of digital stress.

The Digital Resilience Lab bridges the gap between digital habits and physical well-being, equipping practitioners with tools to address the challenges clients face in our fast-paced, wired world” — Nina Hersher, MSW - Founder DRL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned digital mindfulness pioneer Nina Hersher proudly announces the launch of The Digital Resilience Lab—a collaborative, cutting-edge initiative providing health promotion practitioners and educators with tools and strategies to address the physical impacts of digital stress in their client-facing work.Why The Digital Resilience Lab?In a time of digital transformation, digital stress has become a growing concern, impacting not only mental health but also physical well-being. “With the start of the new year, wellness practitioners are searching for actionable ways to help clients reset and restore their health amid growing digital demands,” says Hersher, Lab Founder. Over the past decade, Hersher has engaged with students and practitioners who voiced a recurring need for a program addressing the real-life challenges of screen-time management and symptoms of modern stress, including insomnia, headaches, tech tension, burnout, and digestive issues.“The Digital Resilience Lab is about meeting this need—bridging the gap between digital habits and physical well-being, and equipping practitioners with the tools to respond effectively to the challenges their clients face in a wired, fast-paced world,” Hersher explains.What The Digital Resilience Lab Offers:The Lab’s signature offering, the Digital Resilience Certificate Program, provides practitioners with evidence-based strategies to address the impact of screens on sleep, support nervous system regulation, and manage physical symptoms of digital overwhelm, such as insomnia, tech tension, and burnout. In addition to the Certificate Program, the Lab offers keynotes, workshops, and consulting services for retreat centers, healthcare providers, and holistic practices. Whether you're in healthcare, a wellness practitioner, educator, retreat facilitator, or holistic healer, the Digital Resilience Certificate Program was designed with you in mind. The Lab equips practitioners with the tools to make a real difference in their clients’ lives by addressing modern stress and digital overwhelm.Expanding Wellness Horizons: Hersher's Impact and Next Chapter:Nina Hersher, MSW, is the Founder of the Lab and a renowned expert. Her accomplishments include co-creating the celebrated Digital FlourishingModel and leading the nation’s first accredited Certified Digital Wellness Educator Program at The Digital Wellness Institute. As co-founder of Digital Wellness Day, her work has reached over 17 million people in 64 countries. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, The Stanford Social Innovation Review, Al Jazeera, and Voice of America. She has also presented internationally at prominent platforms, including Spotify, Dolby, McKesson, and The King Abdulaziz Center.As co-founder of the award-winning Digital Wellness Institute, Hersher has historically focused on workplace wellness, helping teams foster healthier relationships with technology. She shares that the Institute will continue to lead in workplace and organizational wellness with her ongoing involvement and support. “This is not a departure, but an evolution” Hersher notes. “I’m looking forward to supporting practitioners on the front lines treating client and patient stress.”The program features a lineup of esteemed experts, including:• Nina Hersher, MSW – Co-founder of Digital Wellness Day and The Digital Wellness Institute, leads The Digital Resilience Certificate Program• Mar Cabra – Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, shares her journey from burnout to balance with essential self-care• Dr. Michael Rich (“The Mediatrician”) – Provides screen-time strategies for practitioners working with parents and children• Dr. Heidi Hanna – Stress researcher and 4x LinkedIn Learning instructor, reveals the science of stress• Dr. Sophie Janicke-Bowles – Positive Media Psychologist, explores leadership practices and leveraging technology for good• Dr. Felice Chan – Chinese Medicine expert and influencer, offers insights on digital burnout through hands-on acupressureA Critical Need in Today’s Landscape:With the rise of AI and constant connectivity, digital tools have brought convenience but also widespread challenges like an on-call mentality, screen fatigue, and exhaustion. The Digital Resilience Lab’s mission is to address these issues by equipping wellness leaders with the tools and strategies to combat digital stress, build resilience, and help their clients achieve balance in a fast-paced, wired world. By focusing on the connection between digital habits and physical well-being, the Lab provides actionable solutions for today’s technology-driven lives.Join the Movement:• Join the waitlist to get Digital Resilience Certified and unlock early bird pricing: https://www.digitalresiliencelab.com/get-certified • For keynotes, workshops, consulting services, or enrollment questions visit: https://www.digitalresiliencelab.com/contactus • For press inquiries and interview requests, email info@digitalresiliencelab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.