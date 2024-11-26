Reopening of Michael J. Finerson Memorial Bridge.

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the official reopening of the bridge carrying State Route 12E over the Chaumont River in the Village of Chaumont, Jefferson County, now known as the Michael J. Finerson Memorial Bridge. The $26 million project, which began in October of 2022, enhances safety and improves travel and resiliency along a vital connector that helps link the communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline and is an important artery for the flow of people, commerce and tourism in the region. New sidewalks, a viewing platform and parking upgrades also improve access to the site's iconic scenery and a popular fishing spot nearby. The bridge is a local landmark that's well-known among area residents for its sweeping views of Chaumont Bay.

“New York State continues to prioritize improving travel, protecting our environment and fueling economic growth, and this project is a perfect example of our commitment to building more resilient infrastructure that will withstand the elements of Mother Nature,” Governor Hochul said. “For those living in the region and those visiting the North Country, this new bridge will make it easier to take advantage of all the scenic wonders this area has to offer.”

The project replaced the existing seven-span bridge, which was built in 1961, with a modern, multi-girder structure that only requires four spans. The reduced number of spans and drilled casing concrete foundations will reduce the potential for ice jams and protect the structure from damage caused by ice and wave action. The new bridge also features wider shoulders and a sidewalk to better accommodate those who utilize the structure for recreational use or to take in the views.

A small parking area and fishing access point adjacent to the bridge has been upgraded, and a viewing platform was also added for those who wish to fish or simply take in the views of the river.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The replacement of the Chaumont River Bridge is a prime example of Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in projects that benefit communities, their economic development, and the safety and well-being of our citizens. This new bridge is a targeted investment in the future of the North Country and will make it easier for visitors to take advantage of everything this area – a gem of the North Country region – has to offer.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “For too long the aging Michael J. Finerson Memorial Bridge over the Chaumont River in Jefferson County was an eyesore and potential danger in desperate need of repair. Now, thanks to millions in federal funding from our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, the new bridge will be both safer for North County travelers and more resilient – not to mention the jobs it will create. When I negotiated the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs bill into law, it was long overdue North Country projects like this that were at the top of my mind. I am proud to deliver the funding so that Chaumont can finally have the gateway it deserves with well-paid workers creating better fishing access, new sidewalks and a connector that will let people flow into the downtown like never before.”

Assemblymember Scott Gray said, “The reopening of the bridge over the Chaumont River, now named the Michael J. Finerson Memorial Bridge, enhances safety and connectivity along State Route 12E and honors a cherished member of our law enforcement. The new amenities will boost local tourism and provide greater access to Chaumont Bay's beauty. Thank you to Governor Hochul and everyone who contributed to making this project a reality.”

Jefferson County Legislative Chair Bill Johnson said, “On behalf of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, I would like to thank our state and federal partners for their incredible investment into the infrastructure of our community. This bridge is vital for the residents of Jefferson County. I'd like to thank the residents and visitors of our community for their patience and understanding throughout the construction process. It has been a long two years, but the final results are more than worth the wait.”

While the bridge will be opened to two-way traffic, motorists are encouraged to drive responsibly through the project site as incidental work including daily lane closures will continue. Additional work on the bridge approaches such as installing curbing, sidewalk, closed-drainage and additional paving, is anticipated in 2025. All work is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2025.

In August, legislation S.8101A/A.8187A honored Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael J. Finerson, by renaming State Route 12E crossing the Chaumont River in Chaumont as the “Michael J. Finerson Memorial Bridge.” Sheriff’s Deputy Finerson was killed in the line of duty in 1970.

