LINK Engineering Executive Tim Duncan joins the PureForge Team as VP of Testing & Equipment

Tim Duncan PF Brakes

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long-time LINK Engineering senior executive Tim Duncan joins PureForge Brakes to help improve testing capability, provide strategic development assistance, and enhance equipment efficacy. LINK is a global testing equipment and testing services provider specializing in customized solutions."We are delighted to have Tim join our growing company in such a key role. He brings a wealth of experience, particularly testing experience that will further enhance our product. Tim knows the premium value of PureForge's atomic forging process and how it can disrupt the premium brake marketplace," says the CEO Gordon Heidacker.Duncan's primary role is to manage PureForge's testing strategies and coordinate PureForge's testing objectives with its customer base, e.g., Fleet, Performance, and OEM."PureForge's AtomicForging process continues to impress me and exceed all my expectations for longevity and brake performance. I witnessed and experimented with the PureForge Brake products, and they work. I'm very pleased to be a part of the braking revolution PureForge is bringing to the Marketplace," says Tim Duncan.Most recently, Duncan retired as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. Throughout his career, he's held executive positions in testing and development as:• Executive Vice President Business Development & Strategy• Executive Vice President, Business Development and Global Test Operations• Vice President Test OperationsVice President Test OperationsIn addition, Duncan has been recognized for his associations, volunteerism, and contributions to the automotive industry, society, brake engineering, and testing.• SAE S.6 Aftermarket Brake Lining Qualification Task Force Recommended Practice 628SAE S.6 Aftermarket Brake Lining Qualification Task Force Recommended Practice 628Chairman · Sep 2013 - Sep 2020• PRI Brake Lining Review CommitteePast Chairman · Sep 2013 - Jun 2017• SAE Brake Dynamometer Standards CommitteePast Chairman · Nov 1994 - Jun 2016• A Door to HopeChairman · Jan 2010 - Dec 2015• Neighborhood Legal Services Michigan (NLSM)Neighborhood Legal Services Michigan (NLSM) Oct 2013 - Dec 2015Oct 2013 - Dec 2015• Brake Manufacturers Council (BMC)Brake Manufacturers Council (BMC)Member• Brake Standards AssociationExecutive Director• Friction Material Technical and Brake Performance Committee• Link European Automotive Technology (LEAT)Link European Automotive Technology (LEAT)• Associated with Link Engineering Company• Brake NVH Testing• Component Testing• Engineering ServicesFor more information about PureForge or to order products, go to our website, www.pureforge.com or please contact:

