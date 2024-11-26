Nineteen Communities to Receive Funding for Rural Economic Development Projects
Raleigh, N.C.
Governor Roy Cooper today announced that 19 rural local governments across North Carolina will receive funding to support key economic development projects. A total of $855,000 will be awarded to the fourth cohort of the Rural Community Capacity Building (RC2) Program, which is part of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund.
The RC2 Program helps rural communities strengthen their economic competitiveness by providing local government staff with vital educational resources and professional development opportunities. This initiative also allows local governments to apply the knowledge they gain by developing and submitting funding proposals for specific projects that support local strategic priorities.
“The RC2 Program empowers local leaders to drive sustainable economic growth in their regions,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “By supporting rural communities in building capacity and identifying projects with strong potential, we’re ensuring that North Carolina’s rural areas continue to thrive and prosper."
The RC2 Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan and the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission. RC2 is administered by Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division and includes innovative partnerships with Appalachian State University (ASU) and East Carolina University (ECU).
“I’m excited to see this fourth round of RC2 awards,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “These funds will provide our rural communities with the resources they need to implement innovative solutions and drive economic progress at the local level.”
Each of the 19 selected jurisdictions will receive $45,000 through the RC2 Program to support their local economic development initiatives.
The following jurisdictions will receive funding:
- City of Hickory
- City of Mount Airy
- City of Roanoke Rapids
- Greene County
- Pamlico County
- Pitt County
- Scotland County
- Town of Andrews
- Town of Boiling Springs
- Town of Boone
- Town of East Arcadia
- Town of Manteo
- Town of Mayodan
- Town of Milton
- Town of Mount Gilead
- Town of Princeton
- Town of Rhodhiss
- Town of Stem
- Town of Vandemere
Before receiving the RC2 grant award, the selected jurisdictions completed an on-campus program led by faculty from ASU and ECU. This program offered specialized training designed to enhance local government efficiency, build capacity, and position communities for sustained economic growth and prosperity.
More information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund and the Rural Community Capacity initiative is available at commerce.nc.gov/transform.
