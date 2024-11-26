Submit Release
QNB Corp. Declares 4Q 2024 Dividend

Dividend payable on December 27, 2024

Quakertown, PA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a regular meeting on November 2024, The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 13, 2024.

 

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.


