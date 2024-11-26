PNNL Scientists Among Most Highly Cited Researchers

Clarivate’s 2024 list of the world's most Highly Cited Researchers includes 19 affiliated with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

To be included denotes exceptional influence—listed researchers have published multiple papers often cited by their peers. The list is drawn from papers that rank in the top 1 percent by citations for their field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index over the past decade.

The breadth of expertise featured in Clarivate’s list spans many disciplines. Among the PNNL researchers named is Earth scientist and Battelle Fellow Ruby Leung, whose work helps deliver a better understanding of the climate system, including forms of extreme weather like exceptionally wet winter storms and supercharged heat waves. Wu Xu, who is a chief scientist for battery materials and systems, has more than 25 years of experience in the development of novel electrolytes for energy storage systems, exploring ways to improve their longevity and effectiveness.

Clarivate, a global provider of transformative intelligence, announces the highly anticipated list annually. It includes researchers at universities, research institutes, and commercial organizations around the world. Analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information named 6,636 Highly Cited Researchers from more than 1,200 institutions in 59 nations and regions.

“We celebrate these Highly Cited Researchers whose exceptional and community-wide influence shapes the future of science, technology and academia globally,” Bar Veinstein, Clarivate’s president of academia and government, said in a news release. “We honor not just their scientific achievement but their impact on driving innovation and addressing wider societal challenges to help transform our world.”

The list of PNNL-affiliated researchers includes:

Also on the list are joint appointees from universities worldwide: