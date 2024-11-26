First anti-trafficking guide for financial institutions launched by OSCE and Swiss Money Laundering Reporting Office

On 25 November, the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking of Human Beings and the Money Laundering Reporting Office of Switzerland (MROS) launched Switzerland’s first dedicated anti-trafficking guide for financial institutions and intermediaries.

The guide, launched at an event in Bern, aims to ramp up financial sector action to identify and prevent human trafficking in financial flows. It was developed under the auspices of the “Financial Intelligence against Human Trafficking” (FIAHT) project that was kicked off in January 2024 by the OSCE and MROS.

Throughout the year, multiple public and private sector stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies across Switzerland, exchanged information on human trafficking risks and patterns. This culminated in the creation and launch of specialized guidance aimed at the financial services industry.

“The fight against human trafficking cannot be waged in isolation. It requires a collaborative approach and a united front, with financial intelligence units, institutions and regulators working together with law enforcement, NGOs, survivors and international bodies,” said Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Human Trafficking. “The FIAHT project has achieved that unity and broad collaboration, and our guide will equip financial institutions with the necessary knowledge and data to recognize and respond to trafficking-related financial activities.”

“The FIAHT Guide combines the expertise of the financial sector and authorities. With clear indicators, it enables financial intermediaries to detect human trafficking and file precise suspicious activity reports – a decisive step in the fight against this crime,” said Toni Brönnimann, Head of FIU MROS.

The launch of the guide underscored Switzerland’s ongoing commitment to advance its anti-trafficking action by implementing innovative and forward-looking projects such as FIAHT, thereby mobilizing private sector action to prevent and combat human trafficking.