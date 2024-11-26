Garner State Park to Partially Close for Construction Starting Dec. 1

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— The southern section of Garner State Park will close Dec. 1 to allow the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to complete road construction and facility repairs.

Construction is expected to last until summer 2025 with a limited reopening in March.

“As one of the most popular parks in the state, Garner consistently sees a steady flow of visitors wanting to swim in the Frio River or hike Old Baldy,” said Jaime Creacy, regional director for Texas State Parks. “Though we are glad everyone is enjoying these iconic Central Texas vistas, the high volume of visitors at the park through much of the year hinders our ability to do large scale maintenance projects to our most popular areas. It is our hope that by completing these necessary construction projects during the slower winter months, we will be able to better serve our visitors in time for their upcoming spring and summer vacations.”

Areas affected by the closure include the Pecan Grove and Oakmont camping loops and cabins, the pavilion, park store, mini-golf, Garner Grill, boat house, day-use picnic area, Frio River dam and rock beach.

Additionally, all trails will be closed except for the Nature Trail and the Frio Canyon Trail.

“Once construction is complete, we hope folks will be able to have a better experience when visiting Garner,” said Creacy. “For example, one of the repairs we will be focusing on is the scenic overlook on Park Road 29 along the Madrone Trail which has been closed for three years. We are excited that visitors will be able to experience and use it again.”

During the closure, visitors will still have access to more than 200 campsites available at the River Crossing, Shady Meadows, Rio Frio, Live Oak and Persimmon Hill campgrounds. The Cypress Springs Group area will also be open along with the group hall, 3.5- miles of hiking and biking trails, a playscape and the bird-viewing blind. The park will continue offering interpretive programming and activities.

For more information about the park, including the closure, visit the Garner State Park webpage.