IT Company Selects Wilkes County for New Center of Excellence

NORTH CAROLINA, November 26 - Provalus, an information technology outsourcing firm, will establish a Center of Excellence in Wilkes County, creating 150 jobs, according to the company. Provalus will invest $1.05 million in North Wilkesboro.

“North Carolina offers exceptionally talented workers in all parts of our state, and it’s great to see a company like Provalus recognize this strength in Wilkes County,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies know they can count on the state’s highly regarded education and workforce training systems to provide the talent they need to be successful.”

Founded in 2017, Provalus – the operating name of Optomi, LLC - is a 100% United States-based outsourcing organization dedicated to creating technology opportunities in areas where few have traditionally existed. By leveraging a unique approach that includes developing talent in rural, veteran-heavy American communities, Provalus is generating a dedicated and superior workforce. Provalus hires and develops the best and brightest talent in every small town they call home to deliver a remarkable experience for their technology clients and end-users alike. The company’s project in North Wilkesboro will upfit an existing office space and establish a Center of Excellence, allowing the company to meet growing demand from clients in the areas of cybersecurity, application development, and network operations, among other areas.

“Establishing our second North Carolina Center of Excellence in North Wilkesboro is a meaningful step forward in our mission to create opportunities that revitalize rural American communities,” said Mike Keogh, President of Provalus. “This expansion allows us to tap into the region’s exceptional talent, fostering job creation and economic growth that will benefit both the local community and the broader region. We’re proud to deepen our roots in North Carolina and invest in the potential of this remarkable area.”

“Technology companies thrive in North Carolina, and I’m thrilled to see Provalus expand to Wilkes County,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We’ve seen great success in economic development due to our focus on the critical fundamentals that keep new jobs coming to North Carolina, particularly our drive to be first in talent.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $45,852. The current average wage in Wilkes County is $45,819.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Provalus’ project, based on the company’s investment and the creation of 61 jobs over three years. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“North Carolina is one of the top states for business in the nation,” said N.C. Senator Eddie Settle. “Our community looks forward to helping Provalus’ leaders and workers establish this facility, grow their company, and build another great success story for our region.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the Town of North Wilkesboro, Wilkes County, and the Wilkes Economic Development Corporation.

